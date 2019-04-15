Dr. Cella accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Cella, MD
Overview
Dr. John Cella, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cella works at
Locations
Allergy Affiliates6220 Manatee Ave W Ste 201, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 792-4151
Allergy Affiliates5701 21st Ave W Ste 5100, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 792-4151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cella is a great doc. And the staff is great as well. I will recommend this office to everyone
About Dr. John Cella, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1326153347
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Cella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cella works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cella.
