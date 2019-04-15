See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bradenton, FL
Dr. John Cella, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (12)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Cella, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Cella works at Allergy Affiliates in Bradenton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Affiliates
    6220 Manatee Ave W Ste 201, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 792-4151
  2. 2
    Allergy Affiliates
    5701 21st Ave W Ste 5100, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 792-4151

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Cella, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cella works at Allergy Affiliates in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cella’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

