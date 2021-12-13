Dr. John Chacko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chacko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Chacko, MD
Overview of Dr. John Chacko, MD
Dr. John Chacko, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Chacko works at
Dr. Chacko's Office Locations
Urology Associates of Ocala, PA1752 Sw 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 282-0317
Urology Associates of Ocala, PA1501 US 441 Bldg 1600, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 280-7870
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chacko’s staff is very considerate and caring. They always make you feel comfortable. Dr Chacko is very attentive to you and stays concerned for you. He’s all about the patient and their diagnosis. If you have questions, just ask. I like it when I can talk to the Dr and not the computer, like some Dr’s do.
About Dr. John Chacko, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1063434413
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
- Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research
Dr. Chacko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chacko accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chacko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chacko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chacko.
