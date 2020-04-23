Overview

Dr. John Chaffee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Chaffee works at UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

