Dr. John Chaffee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaffee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Chaffee, MD
Overview
Dr. John Chaffee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Chaffee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Federal Way32018 23RD AVE S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaffee?
Dr Chaffee is a wonderful doctor is very patient and explains what would be helpful in treating my diabetes.
About Dr. John Chaffee, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326123126
Education & Certifications
- Inland Empire Hp Serv Assoc
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaffee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chaffee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chaffee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaffee works at
Dr. Chaffee has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaffee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaffee speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaffee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaffee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaffee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaffee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.