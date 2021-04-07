Overview

Dr. John Champlin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Champlin works at Med Center Medical Clinic in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.