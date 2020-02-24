Overview of Dr. John Chan, MD

Dr. John Chan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Mills-peninsula Medical Center, Novato Community Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Chan works at Sutter Pacific Medical Group OBGYN in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.