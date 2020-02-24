Dr. John Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Chan, MD
Dr. John Chan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Mills-peninsula Medical Center, Novato Community Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation Women's Health3838 California St Rm 805, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 750-7050
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Novato Community Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
If I could give Dr Chan 500 stars I would. Being under his care when I was unexpectedly diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation for ovarian cancer is truly one of the things I'm beyond grateful for. Dr Chan is BY FAR, the best doctor and surgeon I could've ever hoped for. Life certainly can take some left turns and I'm eternally grateful for Dr Chan during a very emotionally challenging period in my life. I've seen many "top doctors" in my lifetime and Dr Chan far exceeded my expectations and I looked forward to seeing him at every appointment! His bedside manner sets the gold standard and brought me so much comfort and even joy(!) to what could have easily been a depressing and terrifying situation. His deep passion, unparalleled expertise and genuine care for his patients is exceptional and I was in absolute awe of how much time he took to explain every nuance and comprehensively answer every question my husband and I had and even the ones we hadn't thought of. My surgeries were sign
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Cantonese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
