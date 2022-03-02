Dr. John Chaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Chaney, MD
Overview of Dr. John Chaney, MD
Dr. John Chaney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from Univeristy of Texas San Antonio Texas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
Dr. Chaney works at
Dr. Chaney's Office Locations
-
1
White Wilson Medical Ctr Immediate Car1005 Mar Walt Dr, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 278-5345Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaney?
Recently was seen by Dr. Chaney And I must tell you I am very pleased and satisfied with his quick response and his readiness to deal with my situation I highly recommend him to anybody!!!
About Dr. John Chaney, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1346270592
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Lackland Airforce Base Texas
- Wilford Hall Lackland Airforce Base Texas
- Wilford Hall Lackland Airforce Base Texas
- Univeristy of Texas San Antonio Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaney works at
Dr. Chaney has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.