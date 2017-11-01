Dr. John Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. John Chang, MD
Dr. John Chang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Phlebology. They graduated from Northwestern Medical School.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Soluna Aesthetic Center Pllc2600 S Douglas Rd Ste 311, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 446-0440Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
I would absolutely recommend Dr, Chang! He gave me an in-depth walk through of the procedure and answered all of my questions, Dr. Chang was very professional and attended to every detail of what I wanted my results to be. I can't be more happy with the results! I am going back for services to improve some other areas and am looking forward to looking like a younger version of myself!
About Dr. John Chang, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720057052
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Northwestern Medical School
- Phlebology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
