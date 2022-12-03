See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cumming, GA
Super Profile

Dr. John Chao, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (116)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Chao, MD

Dr. John Chao, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Chao works at Peachtree Orthopaedics Clinic in Cumming, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cumming Office
    1505 Northside Blvd Ste 3100, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-0743
  2. 2
    Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic-northside
    5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-0743
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Limb Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Limb Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Limb Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Difficulty With Walking
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Joint Pain
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Plantar Fasciitis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Scoliosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Ankle Replacement
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal
Femur Fracture
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Replacement
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Morton's Neuroma
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pyogenic Arthritis
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spondylolisthesis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. John Chao, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871792945
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Chao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chao has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Chao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

