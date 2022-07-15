Dr. John Chapman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Chapman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Chapman, MD
Dr. John Chapman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Chapman works at
Dr. Chapman's Office Locations
Coastal Urology Associates PA446 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-4300
Coastal Urology Associates444 Neptune Blvd Unit 3, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 988-3313
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chapman happened to come to the hospital to see a patient of his and a wonderful person asked him to look at my case file. I was really sick and had an unsuccessful, painful procedure done that afternoon. He was truly God sent (I don't believe in coincidences) He immediately took my case. Came in, explained everything to me and performed a different procedure, that proved to be challenging, but he was up for the challenge and succeeded! He was nothing short of AMAZING! He is a Dedicated, Educated and Compassionate Dr. He took excellent care of me and I am eternally grateful! DO NOT hesitate to see him. Your health will thank you for it!
About Dr. John Chapman, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811971377
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Cabrini Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapman works at
Dr. Chapman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chapman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chapman speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
