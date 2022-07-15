See All Urologists in Brick, NJ
Dr. John Chapman, MD

Urology
3.8 (44)
Map Pin Small Brick, NJ
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Chapman, MD

Dr. John Chapman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Chapman works at Coastal Urology Associates in Brick, NJ with other offices in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chapman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Urology Associates PA
    446 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 840-4300
  2. 2
    Coastal Urology Associates
    444 Neptune Blvd Unit 3, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 988-3313

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Monarc® Suburethral Sling Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Chapman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811971377
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Medical College
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cabrini Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Chapman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chapman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chapman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

