Dr. John Chapman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Chapman works at Coastal Urology Associates in Brick, NJ with other offices in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.