Dr. John Charitable, MD

Vascular Surgery
1.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Charitable, MD

Dr. John Charitable, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Charitable works at Cobble Hill Gynecology Fpp in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Charitable's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cobble Hill Gynecology Fpp
    186 Joralemon St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-2399
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology Laser and Cosmetic Surgery PC
    1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 376-1004
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Charitable, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053790642
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Charitable, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charitable is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Charitable has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Charitable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Charitable works at Cobble Hill Gynecology Fpp in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Charitable’s profile.

    Dr. Charitable has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charitable.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charitable, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charitable appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

