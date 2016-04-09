Dr. John Chastain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chastain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Chastain, MD
Overview of Dr. John Chastain, MD
Dr. John Chastain, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital, San Carlos Apache Healthcare and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Chastain's Office Locations
Tucson Ear, Nose & Throat2121 N Craycroft Rd Bldg 5, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 296-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Children's Clinic Rehabilitation Svs2600 N Wyatt Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 324-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Oro Valley Hospital
- San Carlos Apache Healthcare
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chastain was the first doctor I found that really listened to my concerns about my four year olds sleeping issues. He helped us figure it out . we feel so very fortunate to have come across Dr. Chastain. He is very personable ,great with my child , a little silly to make him feel more comfortable. I can't say enough good things about him. We were sad to learn he is moving away to another state but very thankful we had our time to be his patient first. We would recommend Dr. Chastain to all!
About Dr. John Chastain, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Chastain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chastain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chastain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chastain has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chastain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chastain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chastain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chastain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chastain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.