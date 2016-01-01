Dr. Chawluk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Chawluk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Chawluk, MD
Dr. John Chawluk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street and Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chawluk works at
Dr. Chawluk's Office Locations
John B. Chawluk MD PC48 Tunnel Rd Ste 101, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 622-2245
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Chawluk, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chawluk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chawluk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chawluk has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Vasculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chawluk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chawluk speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chawluk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chawluk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chawluk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chawluk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.