Dr. John Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. John Chen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center and Orange County Global Medical Center.
Locations
Chen Ginnie DDS13420 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 656-2908
Hospital Affiliations
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen is friendly and professional. He reviews my file in order to continue the best course of action for my diagnosis of PD. I would highly recommend Dr. John W Chen..Orange, Ca.
About Dr. John Chen, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1841210846
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Electromyography and Neuromuscular Diseases
- UCLA Medical Center-Westwood, Ronald Reagan
- Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine
- University of Michigan Medical School
