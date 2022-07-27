Dr. John Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. John Chen, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1595 E River Rd Ste 151, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 293-5757
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This was my second visit to Dr. Chen for Mohs surgery in the last eight years. Both times I had an extremely positive experience. First he welcomed me warmly and let me know what to expect. When the procedure was underway he explained what he was finding, consoled me when the news was not what I had hoped, and then advised me on my options for next steps (plastic surgery). He was reassuring and compassionate---exactly what you want in a doctor. He even called me in the evening to make sure I was doing okay. I'm so grateful to him and his competent team for making this stressful experience more humane. I highly recommend Dr. Chen and Healthy Skin Dermatology.
About Dr. John Chen, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1942209887
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
