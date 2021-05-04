Overview of Dr. John Chi, MD

Dr. John Chi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Chi works at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Neurosciences Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Spinal Fusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.