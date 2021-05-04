Dr. John Chi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Chi, MD
Overview of Dr. John Chi, MD
Dr. John Chi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Chi works at
Dr. Chi's Office Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Neurosciences Center60 Fenwood Rd # 1, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best Doctor in the world .
About Dr. John Chi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chi has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Spinal Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chi speaks Korean.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Chi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.