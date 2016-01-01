Dr. Childress has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Childress, MD
Overview
Dr. John Childress, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern Ohio Univ College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Childress works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
All-pro Orthopedics and Sports Medicine PA17779 Sw 2nd St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 322-1110
- 2 210 S Federal Hwy Ste 303, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 322-1110
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Childress?
About Dr. John Childress, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1134157605
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Ohio Univ College Of Medicine
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Childress accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Childress works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Childress. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childress.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.