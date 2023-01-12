Dr. John Childs, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Childs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Childs, DO
Overview of Dr. John Childs, DO
Dr. John Childs, DO is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Nmc Health and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Childs works at
Dr. Childs' Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopaedic Associates, PA2778 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 631-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Nmc Health
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Childs?
Very friendly. Straightforward exam and on my way.
About Dr. John Childs, DO
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1861733750
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Southpointe Hosp
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Childs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Childs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Childs works at
Dr. Childs has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Childs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Childs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.