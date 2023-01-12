Overview of Dr. John Childs, DO

Dr. John Childs, DO is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Nmc Health and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Childs works at Advanced Orthopaedic Associates in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.