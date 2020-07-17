Dr. John S Ching, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ching is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John S Ching, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John S Ching, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ching works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Consultants - Building A6001 Truxtun Ave Ste 130, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 836-7799
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ching?
Dr. Ching is a really nice doctor. He has been my son's endocrinologist since he was born. He is a sweet man. My son is now 7, and he especially likes "his" Dr. Ching.
About Dr. John S Ching, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770720799
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ching has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ching accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ching has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ching works at
Dr. Ching speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ching. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ching.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ching, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ching appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.