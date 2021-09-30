Overview of Dr. John Choi, MD

Dr. John Choi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Choi works at Eye & Facial Clinic in Warrenville, IL with other offices in Sycamore, IL and Loves Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Trichiasis and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.