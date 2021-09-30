Dr. John Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Choi, MD
Overview of Dr. John Choi, MD
Dr. John Choi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Choi's Office Locations
The Eye and Facial Clinic28375 Davis Pkwy Ste 905, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 836-1616
Chicagoland Retinal Consultants LLC1630 Gateway Dr, Sycamore, IL 60178 Directions (815) 756-8571Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Rockford Eye & Laser Center4301 N Mulford Rd, Loves Park, IL 61111 Directions (815) 227-0077Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Choi helped me greatly 3 years ago when a softball broke 4 bones on the left side of my face. Dr. Choi was able to quickly evaluate and schedule surgery. I am very great full that his surgical skill was able to correct my orbital defect in order for my left eye to look up again!!! Thanks Dr. Choi
About Dr. John Choi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1699765230
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
