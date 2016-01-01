Overview of Dr. John Christensen, MD

Dr. John Christensen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Christensen works at Northwestern Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL and Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.