Dr. Christie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Christie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Christie, MD
Dr. John Christie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Christie works at
Dr. Christie's Office Locations
Christie Medical Clinic, Inc.2661 Riva Rd Ste 610, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 224-2880
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Christie?
I’ve been in the healthcare system for a long time and unfortunately, especially within the last couple years, most compassionate, genuine Doctors were weeded out, however Dr. Christie is one of those rare “Diamond in a Haystack” Doctors left. He takes the time to listen: I mean hear what you are saying without waiting for you to stop talking or hastefully interrupting you, so he can talk, then write some medication that you don’t need so he can leave; he always has the patients best interest at heart. I’d rather wait 2,3, or 4 hours to see a Doctor like this, then wait 15 min to see one of the numerous fear-based- fear-pushing Doctors today.
About Dr. John Christie, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, French and Spanish
- 1760529648
Education & Certifications
- Montreal General Hospital
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- McGill University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Christie works at
Dr. Christie speaks French and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Christie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.