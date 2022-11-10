Dr. Christoforidis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Christoforidis, MD
Overview of Dr. John Christoforidis, MD
Dr. John Christoforidis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MARYLAND GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Retina Specialists Southern AZ4753 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 881-1400
- 2 707 N Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 694-1460
Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital350 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 881-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had the best experience in getting help since this tragedy with the explosion first happened when visiting Dr. Christoforodis yesterday. Not only did I leave with long sought after answers (not always the ones I wanted but answers) I also left with my dignity and a feeling of hope in getting some help. I'd been shuffled around to at least 6 other specialists before now, got nothing but a runaround, fed false information, had the wrong painful treatments done for symptoms I didn't have until Dr. Christoforidis took the time and interest to examine my injury. Dr. Christoforidis not only examined my eyes but he listened to me, he cared and made it his mission to help me. In just one visit I got what 6 other specialists couldn't take the time to give me...Answers. This whole experience has been a nightmare from the beginning, this is the first time I feel someone has got my back to make me feel safe. Dr. Christoforodis is a brilliant medical doctor but more importantly he is a human being. I can't thank you all enough for giving me hope in my future for some relief from eye pain and maybe a slice of my old vision back. Thank you, again!
About Dr. John Christoforidis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French and Greek
- 1801833447
Education & Certifications
- MARYLAND GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Christoforidis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christoforidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christoforidis has seen patients for Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christoforidis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Christoforidis speaks French and Greek.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Christoforidis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christoforidis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christoforidis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christoforidis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.