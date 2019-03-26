Dr. John Chryssochoos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chryssochoos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Chryssochoos, MD
Overview of Dr. John Chryssochoos, MD
Dr. John Chryssochoos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Dr. Chryssochoos works at
Dr. Chryssochoos' Office Locations
-
1
John Chryssochoos MD619 S 8th St Ste 301, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 229-6072
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chryssochoos?
Dr. Chryssochoos was very thorough and had great bed-side manners. He addressed my concerns with great details in his explanations. I felt comfortable and certain with his findings and care. I would highly recommend him. Thanks and be blessed ;-)
About Dr. John Chryssochoos, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1114018835
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chryssochoos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chryssochoos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chryssochoos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chryssochoos works at
Dr. Chryssochoos has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Ventral Hernia and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chryssochoos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chryssochoos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chryssochoos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chryssochoos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chryssochoos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.