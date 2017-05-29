Overview

Dr. John Chung, MD is a Dermatologist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Gordon.



Dr. Chung works at Skin Cancer/Dermatology Center in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Cleveland, TN, Calhoun, GA, Athens, TN, Rome, GA, Hixson, TN, Kimball, TN, Ringgold, GA and Dalton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.