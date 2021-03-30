Overview of Dr. John Clancy, MD

Dr. John Clancy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Clancy works at Clancy Medical Group, Vista, CA in Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.