Dr. John Clapp, MD
Dr. John Clapp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Legend Orthopaedics811 13th St Ste 20, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-3401
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-0211Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Orthopaedics Associates2511 Associates Way, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 854-2140
University Hospital1350 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 828-2366
- Piedmont Augusta
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I will be referred by him to another neurologist for evaluation. He was exceptionally professional and put me at ease right away. He took time to explain what had happened to my back even though he personally could not help me in that regards. His staff was and the one nurse I spoke with were exceptionally courteous, helpful and reassuring. I recommend them in a heart beat.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Wake Forest University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Clapp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clapp has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Clapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clapp.
