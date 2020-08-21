Overview of Dr. John Clapp, MD

Dr. John Clapp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Clapp works at Legend Orthopaedics in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.