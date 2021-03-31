See All Clinical Informatics in Dallas, TX
Dr. John Clark, MD

Clinical Informatics
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Clark, MD

Dr. John Clark, MD is a Clinical Informaticist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Informatics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

Dr. Clark works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-8600
  2. 2
    Dallas Office
    5939 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-8600
  3. 3
    Clinical Heart and Vascular Center At West Campus Building 3
    2001 Inwood Rd Fl 5, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 31, 2021
    Doctor Clark and his staff always exhibit a caring and positive effort to listen to my issues and provide long term forward thinking treatment. At 72 years old they give me a more confident view of my future with the treatment they provide.
    William Moore — Mar 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Clark, MD
    About Dr. John Clark, MD

    • Clinical Informatics
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467713800
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Clinical Pathology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Clark’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

