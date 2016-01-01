Dr. John Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Clark, MD
Overview of Dr. John Clark, MD
Dr. John Clark, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
Nephrology Consultants2780 Bob Wallace Ave SW, Huntsville, AL 35805 Directions (888) 520-1866
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. John Clark, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1578631784
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Nephrology
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
