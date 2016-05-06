Dr. John Clark, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Clark, DMD
Overview
Dr. John Clark, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Florence, SC.
Dr. Clark works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dental Center of Florence2241 W Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 627-0171
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
I went to Sexton Dental Clinic for a full set of dentures. I am allergic to most ALL antibiotics. I had some infection he and his staff went above and beyond, and he personally researched over 2 hours until he found one that he could comfortably safely use. He could have just sent me away. He spent time teaching, and even saved several of my teach,allowing me to save bone and have a partial. It's a shame that I didn't have a dentist like him 20 years ago. I might NOT be having such issues. -MB
About Dr. John Clark, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1811079650
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.