Dr. John Clarke, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (159)
Accepting new patients
61 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Clarke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Clarke works at HCA Florida Pasadena Surgical Specialists in South Pasadena, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palms Surgical Associates
    1615 Pasadena Ave S Ste 330, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 345-2929

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Umbilical Hernia

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 159 ratings
    Patient Ratings (159)
    5 Star
    (156)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Clarke, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 61 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1023110418
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Andrews Air Force Base
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Internship
    • Shands Tchg Hosp-U Fla Coll Med|University Of Florida
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clarke works at HCA Florida Pasadena Surgical Specialists in South Pasadena, FL. View the full address on Dr. Clarke’s profile.

    Dr. Clarke has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    159 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

