Overview

Dr. John Clarke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Clarke works at HCA Florida Pasadena Surgical Specialists in South Pasadena, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.