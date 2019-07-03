Overview

Dr. John Cleary, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Cleary works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of Northern Virginia, P.C. in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.