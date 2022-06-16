Dr. John Cleator, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cleator is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cleator, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Cleator, MD
Dr. John Cleator, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Dr. Cleator's Office Locations
Centennial Heart - Dickerson Pike3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 430, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (629) 219-7393Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Centennial Heart - North Sage Rd491 Sage Rd N Ste 400, White House, TN 37188 Directions (615) 703-2339
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a widow maker heart attack on 5-12-22 and he literally saved my life. He was very concerned with my recovery and kept me informed about my condition.
About Dr. John Cleator, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Medical University of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
