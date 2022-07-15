See All Gastroenterologists in Houston, TX
Dr. John Clemmons, MD

Gastroenterology
4.1 (76)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Clemmons, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Clemmons works at John B. Clemmons Jr. MD P.A in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John B. Clemmons Jr. MD P.A
    John B. Clemmons Jr. MD P.A
1213 Hermann Dr Ste 220, Houston, TX 77004
(832) 323-9383

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jul 15, 2022
    I was looking to do a colonoscopy without anesthesia or sedation and Dr. Clemmons provided a great experience for me. His entire team is very knowledgeable and helpful. He gave me good preparation and a lot of information following the procedure regarding my situation. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
    Anne Loo — Jul 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Clemmons, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518997477
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Program
    Residency
    • Emory University Program
    Internship
    • Emory U Prog
    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Clemmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clemmons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clemmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clemmons works at John B. Clemmons Jr. MD P.A in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Clemmons’s profile.

    Dr. Clemmons has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clemmons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemmons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clemmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clemmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

