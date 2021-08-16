Overview of Dr. John Clough, MD

Dr. John Clough, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Providence Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Clough works at Neurosurgery of South Kansas City Medical Group in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.