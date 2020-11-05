Dr. Co accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Co, MD
Overview
Dr. John Co, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Coll Med Cebu Inst Med and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Co works at
Locations
Plastic Surgery Specialist of New Jersey P C75 N Maple Ave Ste 100, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 445-0405
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful staff and office, got me in the same day when I explained my situation. Dr. Co was very professional, thorough which I appreciate and respect.
About Dr. John Co, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- Coll Med Cebu Inst Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Co has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Co works at
Dr. Co speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Co. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Co.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Co, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Co appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.