See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Sheboygan, WI
Dr. John Coates, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. John Coates, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Coates, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They graduated from University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences and is affiliated with HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.

Dr. Coates works at Prevea Behavioral Care in Sheboygan in Sheboygan, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prevea Behavioral Care in Sheboygan
    3425 Superior Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 458-5557

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Coates?

    Apr 20, 2020
    My son has seen Dr Coates for about a year now and always has his best interest at heart! We adore his approach and well rounded plan.
    Amazing and humble Dr. — Apr 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Coates, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Coates, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Coates to family and friends

    Dr. Coates' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Coates

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Coates, MD.

    About Dr. John Coates, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730317967
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Toledo Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Coates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coates has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coates works at Prevea Behavioral Care in Sheboygan in Sheboygan, WI. View the full address on Dr. Coates’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Coates. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coates.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Coates, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.