Dr. John Coates, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Coates, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They graduated from University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences and is affiliated with HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.
Dr. Coates works at
Locations
Prevea Behavioral Care in Sheboygan3425 Superior Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 458-5557
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son has seen Dr Coates for about a year now and always has his best interest at heart! We adore his approach and well rounded plan.
About Dr. John Coates, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1730317967
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coates has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coates accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coates works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Coates. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.