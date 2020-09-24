Dr. John Coats, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coats is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Coats, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Coats, MD
Dr. John Coats, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Coats works at
Dr. Coats' Office Locations
Neurological Surgery Associates1821 NE 25th St Ste 101, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 Directions (954) 771-4251
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Coats to be professional, competent, and straightforward. He listened to me, and together we formulated our surgery plan. His goal was to solve my problem with the minimum amount of surgery. After the surgery he and his assistant followed up, and everything I had hoped for as a result of the surgery has been achieved. Dr. Coats represents an "old school" doctor...no bells and whistles, just a quiet and serious attentiveness, a good ear, and highly skilled at his work. C.P. Cwalinski, Ft Lauderdale
About Dr. John Coats, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coats has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coats accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coats has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coats works at
Dr. Coats has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coats on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coats speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Coats. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coats.
