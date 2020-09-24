Overview of Dr. John Coats, MD

Dr. John Coats, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Coats works at Neurological Surgery Associates in Lighthouse Point, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.