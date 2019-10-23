Overview of Dr. John Cochran, MD

Dr. John Cochran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University Sidney Kimmel Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Cochran works at Inova Medical Group - Neurology I in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.