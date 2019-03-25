See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Salem, OR
Dr. John Coen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. John Coen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Coen, MD

Dr. John Coen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center, Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.

Dr. Coen works at Hope Orthopedics Of Oregon in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Coen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hope Orthopedics Of Oregon
    1600 State St, Salem, OR 97301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 540-6300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
  • Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
  • Salem Health West Valley Hospital
  • Salem Hospital
  • Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Avascular Necrosis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Ataxia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Coen?

    Mar 25, 2019
    Dr. Corn changed my life! He replaced both of my knees without any problems. It has almost been 5 years and it has made such a difference in my life to be able to do things I had not been able to do for years! I highly recommend him!
    — Mar 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Coen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Coen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Coen to family and friends

    Dr. Coen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Coen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Coen, MD.

    About Dr. John Coen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740278969
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New Mexico Center for Joint Replacement
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Coen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coen works at Hope Orthopedics Of Oregon in Salem, OR. View the full address on Dr. Coen’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Coen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Coen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.