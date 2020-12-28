Dr. John Cogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Cogan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division of Cardiac Services20803 Biscayne Blvd Ste 204, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (954) 265-7900Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Cardiac Services1150 N 35th Ave Ste 605, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-7900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Cardiac Services603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 260, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 265-7900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Pacemaker and defibrillator I feel blessed to have Dr Cogan perform this procedure for me I healed beautifully and feel wonderful
About Dr. John Cogan, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1841247558
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Meml Hosp/U Tex Sw Med School|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Parkland Meml Hosp/U Tex Sw Med Sch
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Cogan speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
