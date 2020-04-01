Dr. John Cole IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Cole IV, MD
Overview of Dr. John Cole IV, MD
Dr. John Cole IV, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwood, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Self Regional Healthcare.
Dr. Cole IV's Office Locations
Advanced Spine and Neurosurgical Associates115 ACADEMY AVE, Greenwood, SC 29646 Directions (864) 725-7272
Hospital Affiliations
- Self Regional Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely phenomenal doctor and outstanding bedside manner! Personable, straightforward, explained procedure throughly and listened to every concern we had. Dr.Cole was prompt after my husband's surgery to ensure my peace of mind of how his surgery went. Thankful for Dr.Cole and his staff for making an uncomfortable situation as comfortable as it could possibly be! Greenwood,SC
About Dr. John Cole IV, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole IV has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole IV.
