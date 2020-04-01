See All Neurosurgeons in Greenwood, SC
Dr. John Cole IV, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Cole IV, MD

Dr. John Cole IV, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwood, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Self Regional Healthcare.

Dr. Cole IV works at PED CD Clinic/ Pain Mgmt Assc in Greenwood, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cole IV's Office Locations

    Advanced Spine and Neurosurgical Associates
    115 ACADEMY AVE, Greenwood, SC 29646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 725-7272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Self Regional Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Traumatic Brain Injury

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 01, 2020
    Absolutely phenomenal doctor and outstanding bedside manner! Personable, straightforward, explained procedure throughly and listened to every concern we had. Dr.Cole was prompt after my husband's surgery to ensure my peace of mind of how his surgery went. Thankful for Dr.Cole and his staff for making an uncomfortable situation as comfortable as it could possibly be! Greenwood,SC
    Dereck & Rae Wilson — Apr 01, 2020
    About Dr. John Cole IV, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457459174
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Cole IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cole IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cole IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cole IV works at PED CD Clinic/ Pain Mgmt Assc in Greenwood, SC. View the full address on Dr. Cole IV’s profile.

    Dr. Cole IV has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

