Overview of Dr. John Cole, DO

Dr. John Cole, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Cole works at Hendrick Clinic in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.