Dr. John Cole, DO
Overview of Dr. John Cole, DO
Dr. John Cole, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Cole's Office Locations
Hendrick Clinic General Surgery1680 Antilley Rd Ste 110, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 428-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional I had sigmoid colon surgery every thing was exactly as I was told it would be very caring listens and answered all my questions highest rating I have ever given to a Dr!!!
About Dr. John Cole, DO
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1992846950
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
