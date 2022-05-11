Dr. John Collier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Collier, MD
Overview
Dr. John Collier, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Collier works at
Locations
Lung Center of Nevada - Tenaya at Comprehensive Cancer Centers3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 125, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 869-0855Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Collier several times - he is very patient, answers all of my questions and always looks for ways to improve my health issues.
About Dr. John Collier, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- New York Medical College
- Princeton U
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Collier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Collier has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Partial Lung Collapse, and more.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
