Dr. John Collier, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.6 (47)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Collier, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.

Dr. Collier works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Lung Center Sunset Rd in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lung Center of Nevada - Tenaya at Comprehensive Cancer Centers
    3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 125, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 869-0855
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Partial Lung Collapse
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nicotine Addiction Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • America's Health Choice
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthChoice
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Sierra Choice
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 11, 2022
    I've seen Dr. Collier several times - he is very patient, answers all of my questions and always looks for ways to improve my health issues.
    Todd R. — May 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Collier, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649229741
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Collier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collier works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Lung Center Sunset Rd in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Collier’s profile.

    Dr. Collier has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

