Dr. John Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Collins, MD
Overview of Dr. John Collins, MD
Dr. John Collins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins' Office Locations
-
1
Summa Health Medical Group - Akron Neuroscience75 Arch St Ste 201, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 375-7055
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collins?
I did sit in the waiting room for a long period of time but I believe it was worth it. The nurse was amazing and Dr. Collins was very thorough in getting my history and proceeding with a treatment plan. I will definitely be continuing as my neurologist.
About Dr. John Collins, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003830399
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.