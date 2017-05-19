Overview of Dr. John Collins, MD

Dr. John Collins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Dr. Collins works at Summa Health Medical Group in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.