Dr. John Collins, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Collins, MD

Dr. John Collins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.

Dr. Collins works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Presbyopia and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Collins' Office Locations

    New Lexington Clinic Psc
    100 N Eagle Creek Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-5310

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Presbyopia
Nearsightedness
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Presbyopia
Nearsightedness

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 08, 2017
    Dr. John Collins is an excellent Doctor. I am in recovery now from a dual blepharoplasty. The laser surgery went very well, recovery is surprisingly easier than I expected. No bruising and no complications. Dr. Collins and his staff are very professional, courteous and through. I have nothing to say but praise, would recommend Dr. Collins to anyone.
    Diane F Parsons in Lexington, KY — Aug 08, 2017
    Photo: Dr. John Collins, MD
    About Dr. John Collins, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215961669
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

