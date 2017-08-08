Dr. John Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Collins, MD
Overview of Dr. John Collins, MD
Dr. John Collins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins' Office Locations
New Lexington Clinic Psc100 N Eagle Creek Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-5310
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. John Collins is an excellent Doctor. I am in recovery now from a dual blepharoplasty. The laser surgery went very well, recovery is surprisingly easier than I expected. No bruising and no complications. Dr. Collins and his staff are very professional, courteous and through. I have nothing to say but praise, would recommend Dr. Collins to anyone.
About Dr. John Collins, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Presbyopia and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
