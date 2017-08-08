Overview of Dr. John Collins, MD

Dr. John Collins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.



Dr. Collins works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Presbyopia and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.