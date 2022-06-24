See All Neurosurgeons in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. John Collins, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Collins, MD

Dr. John Collins, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Primary Children's Medical Center

Dr. Collins works at New Jersey Pediatric Neuroscience Institute in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Collins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Pediatric Neuroscience Institute
    385 Prospect Ave Ste 2, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 966-9300
  2. 2
    New Jersey Pediatric Neuroscience Institute
    131 Madison Ave Fl 3, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 326-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Traumatic Brain Injury
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity

Treatment frequency



Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Fragility - Craniosynostosis - Proptosis - Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Congenital Facial Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Plagiocephaly Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 24, 2022
    Dr. Collins is an incredible neurosurgeon - compassionate, thorough, and kind. He took a stressful situation and made it as calm as it could possibly be. Thank you Dr. Collins!
    Michael — Jun 24, 2022
    About Dr. John Collins, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588764369
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Primary Children's Medical Center
    Internship
    • National Naval Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

