Dr. John Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Collins, MD
Overview of Dr. John Collins, MD
Dr. John Collins, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Primary Children's Medical Center
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins' Office Locations
-
1
New Jersey Pediatric Neuroscience Institute385 Prospect Ave Ste 2, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 966-9300
-
2
New Jersey Pediatric Neuroscience Institute131 Madison Ave Fl 3, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 326-9000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collins?
Dr. Collins is an incredible neurosurgeon - compassionate, thorough, and kind. He took a stressful situation and made it as calm as it could possibly be. Thank you Dr. Collins!
About Dr. John Collins, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1588764369
Education & Certifications
- Primary Children's Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.