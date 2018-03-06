See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Independence, MO
Dr. John Collins Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.3 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Collins Jr, MD

Dr. John Collins Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Independence, MO. They completed their fellowship with Kansas City General Hospital

Dr. Collins Jr works at PIEDMONT COLON & RECTAL SURGERY CENTER in Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Collins Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Colon & Rectal Surgery Center
    19550 E 39th St S Ste 400, Independence, MO 64057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 254-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centerpoint Medical Center
  • Lafayette Regional Health Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Collins Jr, MD.

    About Dr. John Collins Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912990227
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kansas City General Hospital
    Residency
    • Menorah Medical Center
    Internship
    • Menorah Med Ctr
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Collins Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collins Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collins Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collins Jr works at PIEDMONT COLON & RECTAL SURGERY CENTER in Independence, MO. View the full address on Dr. Collins Jr’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

