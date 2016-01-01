Dr. John Comisi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Comisi, DDS
Overview
Dr. John Comisi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Dental School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Comisi works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Dental Clinics at College of Dental Medicine29 Bee St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Comisi?
About Dr. John Comisi, DDS
- Dentistry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1952443525
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Dental School
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Comisi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Comisi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Comisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Comisi works at
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Comisi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comisi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.