Dr. John Compoginis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Pasadena, CA
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Compoginis, MD

Dr. John Compoginis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Compoginis works at Premiere Plastic Surgery in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Compoginis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Plastic Surgery
    1044 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 101, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 449-4859

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Cancer
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Paresis, Hereditary, Congenital Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 23, 2022
    I’m six weeks post op. Can’t believe my results! He is truly kind and careful and his staff is always Available for any questions or concerns. I always knew what to expect pre and post op. Excellent surgeon excellent staff. I will and have already recommended. I did A LOT of research. Very happy with my results!
    Nic — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. John Compoginis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306039318
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Tennessee Medical Center
    Internship
    • Huntington Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Compoginis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Compoginis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Compoginis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Compoginis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Compoginis works at Premiere Plastic Surgery in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Compoginis’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Compoginis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Compoginis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Compoginis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Compoginis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

