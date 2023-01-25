Dr. John Conatser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conatser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Conatser, MD
Overview of Dr. John Conatser, MD
Dr. John Conatser, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina-Charleston Sc and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Conatser works at
Dr. Conatser's Office Locations
-
1
Northside Northpoint Ob/Gyn5780 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-3633Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Northside Northpoint OBGYN11975 Morris Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 255-3633Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conatser?
Dr. Conatser made me and my partner feel very comfortable at each appointment. He was very thorough in explaining things.
About Dr. John Conatser, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1598846297
Education & Certifications
- Medical University Of South Carolina-Charleston Sc
- University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conatser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conatser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conatser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conatser works at
Dr. Conatser has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conatser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Conatser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conatser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conatser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conatser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.