Overview of Dr. John Conatser, MD

Dr. John Conatser, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina-Charleston Sc and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Conatser works at Northside/Northpoint OB-GYN in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.